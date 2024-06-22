In León, Guanajuato, it was located the body of a manwho appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old, which was found wrapped in a blanket and tied hands and feet on a dirt street in the La Joya neighborhood.

The macabre took place at 6:30 in the morning this Saturday, at the intersection of Puerta de Jalapa Street and Cieneguilla Street.

According to reports, a citizen alerted the authorities through the emergency number 911describing that the body was covered with a blue and black blanket and showed clear signs of violence.

Paramedics who arrived at the place They quickly confirmed the death of the individualalso noting the visible traces of violence that the body showed, according to local media reports.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the identity of the victim or the possible motives behind this crime. Nor have any clues been offered as to those likely responsible for the act.

In response to the report, municipal police proceeded to cordon off the area to preserve the crime scene, while experts from the State Attorney General’s Office were summoned to carry out the necessary investigations.