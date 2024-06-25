Juarez City.- The body of a man was left this afternoon inside a “trafitambo” in a vacant lot next to the Palmas del Sol subdivision.

Neighbors made the discovery and report this afternoon in the unpopulated area located on Poesía Indígena and Justicia streets.

The body was inside a phosphorescent orange plastic drum, commonly used to delimit roads.

His identity was not revealed, nor were his characteristics given, only that he had signs of having been tortured.

With this murder, there were 85 intentional homicides this month, according to statistics from the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office.