Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Around 9:35 p.m. this Thursday, the discovery of a body of an adult maleon the path that leads to the ccommunity of Mojolo, mayor of Culiacán, who was beaten to death, according to the first reports released by authorities.

It was not possible to obtain the identity of the deceased, because at the time of being located no document was found on him that his generals would endorse, but it was said that he was a man of approximately 60 years of age, of robust complexion, and wore as clothing a pair of trousers and a vest, both of the same black color.

The alert about the presence of the body was given at the indicated time, so elements of Public Security, assigned to the northern part of the city, moved to the place and after several minutes of searching for the remains, they went to the height of the Joel Ramírez sector where they located it and approached to realize that it was a human body.

Upon confirming this situation, they realized that he had bruises and bloodstains on his face and head and confirmed that he had no vital signs, so they notified the State Attorney General’s Office to take charge of the case.

Investigation and expert agents arrived at the site to carry out the collection of possible evidence. When processing the scene of the discovery, no possible indications were located, so it was presumed that after killing him in another place, they later left him abandoned in that place. Once the corresponding procedures were completed, it was ordered to remove the body and take it to the SEMEFO amphitheater as unknown.