Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The dead body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition was located this afternoon in a vacant lot in the vicinity of the Aguaruto syndicate, in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report to the emergency number occurred after 1:00 p.m. when the Security authorities were informed by some civilians that behind the fence of a private company dedicated to the sale of materials construction on a vacant lot a rotten body of a person was found.

Public Security agents and experts from the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa were immediately transferred.

Minutes later, the FGE agents arrived at the site at De las Lilas and Segunda streets of the Aguaruto syndicate, who proceeded to give way to the corresponding steps of the discovery.

Once on the scene, the agents proceeded to carry out fieldwork, locating a body in a putrid state in a vacant lot on the aforementioned streets.

The authorities reported that he is wearing black denim pants, black work boots and a red jacket.

On the site it was said by the authorities that this person did not have personal identification for which he remained unknown, likewise it is presumed that the corpse was more than three months deceased at the site.

Once the field work was completed, the forensic medical services were ordered to remove the body to the amphitheater facilities where the law tests were carried out.