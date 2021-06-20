Isabel Zamudio

Veracruz / 20.06.2021 16:55:41

The body of a Honduran woman, identified as Dilma Ulloa Castillo, was found abandoned on the La Tinaja-Cosoleacaque highway, near the municipality of Sayula de Alemán.

The body was in the ditch of the highway at kilometer 186 on the section to Sayula in the direction of Cosamaloapan.

The victim was beaten and wore black tennis shoes, blue jeans, two blouses, one black and on top of it a blue checkered jacket and a denim jacket; He was fair in complexion and black hair.

The area was cordoned off by elements of the National Guard, later personnel from Expert Services and Ministerial Police arrived to carry out the removal of the body and start an investigation folder.

Consular authorities contacted the woman’s family for her official identification and the transfer of the body to Honduras.

