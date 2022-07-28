Guerrero.- On Wednesday, July 27, the discovery of the body of a baby was reported one block from the Altamirano Cathedral, in Guerrero.

The baby’s body was found near the Salvador Santamaría marketso the merchants became aware of the finding and gave the report to the authorities.

Paramedics found that the baby no longer had vital signsAccording to the first inquiries, the baby was 72 hours old and died of suffocation.

The baby had a sweater tied around his neck. Agents of the Public Ministry carried out the removal of the body.

So far it is unknown who the baby’s relatives are. and the person who left the body there.

We recommend you read:

Most of the shops in the center have cameras and the investigation began to locate the person responsible.