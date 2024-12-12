The Civil Guard investigates the discovery this morning of the body of a baby of about two weeks of life in a recycling plant in Loeches (Madrid).

The Arming Institute has requested citizen collaboration to try to find out who deposited the body in that place and has asked that 062 be notified if anyone has detected the absence of a newborn in the last few hours.

The notice It was given by employees of the recycling center at 1:46 a.m. and agents from the Civil Guard of Loeches, the Judicial Police team of Arganda del Rey and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Madrid Command were brought to the scene. At 5:50 a.m., the body was lifted and transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for the autopsy.