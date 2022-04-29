Saturday, April 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They find the body of a 93-year-old woman in the freezer of her home

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Crime

The murder lasted more than two years without solving.

The murder went unsolved for more than two years.

The criminal act that is being investigated by the Police occurred in Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida.

The body of a 93-year-old woman was found by local police officers in a chest freezer located in the garage of his home in the city of Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida (USA), the authorities reported this Friday.

See also  Dortmund "crime scene - love me": A narcissist does not love

(You may be interested: Biden and López Obrador had a ‘constructive’ dialogue on migration)

(Also read: Governor of Florida promises law to carry weapons without permits)

It was a neighbor who, worried about the long time he had not seen Marie Hosking leave or enter her house, called the Police. Several law enforcement officers showed up at the woman’s home and tried multiple times to speak to someone, but no one answered them.

Fearing something might have happened, officers asked a relative of the elderly woman for a key to the house and went inside, according to the Sebastian Police Department statement.

(Don’t stop reading: The United States detects a case of human infection with bird flu)

Inside the house, the agents met a daughter of Hoskins, who told them that she had not seen her mother for some time, something that raised their suspicions and they decided to inspect the house.

During the inspection, heThe agents opened a horizontal freezer located in the garage of the house and found the body of the old woman.

(We recommend: Murderers of Colombians in Mexico were sentenced to 68 years in prison)

See also  Media | A recording of the popular Black Box presentation will be available for viewing by HS digital subscribers in the coming days

The victim’s daughter was taken to a police station for questioning by body detectives. It is unknown at this time if criminal charges have been filed against the woman.

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#find #body #93yearold #woman #freezer #home

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Debanhi, where are you?", Mario Escobar continues talking to his daughter when he gets home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.