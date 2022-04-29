They find the body of a 93-year-old woman in the freezer of her home

The body of a 93-year-old woman was found by local police officers in a chest freezer located in the garage of his home in the city of Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida (USA), the authorities reported this Friday.

(You may be interested: Biden and López Obrador had a ‘constructive’ dialogue on migration)

(Also read: Governor of Florida promises law to carry weapons without permits)

It was a neighbor who, worried about the long time he had not seen Marie Hosking leave or enter her house, called the Police. Several law enforcement officers showed up at the woman’s home and tried multiple times to speak to someone, but no one answered them.

Fearing something might have happened, officers asked a relative of the elderly woman for a key to the house and went inside, according to the Sebastian Police Department statement.

(Don’t stop reading: The United States detects a case of human infection with bird flu)

Inside the house, the agents met a daughter of Hoskins, who told them that she had not seen her mother for some time, something that raised their suspicions and they decided to inspect the house.

During the inspection, heThe agents opened a horizontal freezer located in the garage of the house and found the body of the old woman.

(We recommend: Murderers of Colombians in Mexico were sentenced to 68 years in prison)

The victim’s daughter was taken to a police station for questioning by body detectives. It is unknown at this time if criminal charges have been filed against the woman.

EFE