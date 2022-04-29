They find the body of a 93-year-old woman in the freezer of her home

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The murder lasted more than two years without solving.
The murder went unsolved for more than two years.
The criminal act that is being investigated by the Police occurred in Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida.
April 29, 2022, 06:50 PM
The body of a 93-year-old woman was found by local police officers in a chest freezer located in the garage of his home in the city of Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida (USA), the authorities reported this Friday.
It was a neighbor who, worried about the long time he had not seen Marie Hosking leave or enter her house, called the Police. Several law enforcement officers showed up at the woman’s home and tried multiple times to speak to someone, but no one answered them.
Fearing something might have happened, officers asked a relative of the elderly woman for a key to the house and went inside, according to the Sebastian Police Department statement.
Inside the house, the agents met a daughter of Hoskins, who told them that she had not seen her mother for some time, something that raised their suspicions and they decided to inspect the house.
During the inspection, heThe agents opened a horizontal freezer located in the garage of the house and found the body of the old woman.
The victim’s daughter was taken to a police station for questioning by body detectives. It is unknown at this time if criminal charges have been filed against the woman.
EFE
