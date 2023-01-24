León, Gto.- The bodies of two lifeless men and unidentified were located in a vacant lot belonging to the neighborhood Country Breezes in the city of Leon, Guanajuato.

Both victims would have over 30 years of age and they presented traces of violence according to unofficial information, in addition to the fact that the authority did not specify if they presented bullet impacts.

The discovery made by residents of the area was recorded after 11:30 in the morning on Monday, behind the back of a housing complex in the Brisa de Toledo Circuit.

Among the grass of the vacant lot were the two bodies, one wearing a gray sweatshirt with a plastic bag attached to the headthe second corpse wrapped in a light-colored blanket.

Once the presence of the bodies was confirmed, the police cordoned off the area for investigations and remained on the spot together with the Army and the National Guard until completion of the expert proceedings

After counting the evidence and vestiges of the double finding, the State Attorney General’s Office He requested the removal of the bodies for analysis in the city of Guanajuato.

With information from the Free Zone