Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 8:06 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Seville is investigating the discovery in Osuna of the corpses of a woman and a man in an advanced state of decomposition, in the case of a couple who had been residing in the town for a short time.

As reported to Europa Press by sources from the unified emergency service 112 of Andalusia, the Osuna firefighters were summoned around 2:15 p.m. this Tuesday, in order to open the door of a house in the urban area of ​​the town, specifying sources of the case that it is a house on Mancilla street.

When accessing the house, the firefighters would have located the corpses of a woman and a man in an advanced state of decomposition, being mobilized members of the Judicial Police of the Command of the Civil Guard of Seville, according to sources from the Institute have informed Europa Press Armed.

It would be, according to sources consulted by Europa Press, a couple who had been residing in the town of Osuna for a short time, where the police device has proceeded to close Mancilla street to carry out the investigation and allow the work of the judicial commission.