The deceased, foreigners and 80 and 76 years old, had not been seen by their Motril neighbors for days Building in which the corpses of the elderly were found, in Motril (Málaga) / Pilar Garcia-Trevijano

A married couple has been found dead in their home in Motril (Granada). As IDEAL has learned, the couple, aged approximately 80 and 76, had not been seen in public for several days.

It was an employee of an establishment adjacent to the home, located on Calle de la Fabriquilla, next to the headquarters of the Local Police, who gave notice to the agents. According to police sources consulted by this newspaper, a patrol went to the home to check if the neighbors were well this noon.

When the officers broke into the house, they found the corpses in an advanced state of decomposition on the bed. The coroner has proceeded to lift the bodies, which are being transferred to the legal medicine institute. The causes of death are still unknown.