Agents of the National Police are investigating the appearance of the corpse of a woman and that of a man with signs of violence at a home in the Madrid district of Moratalaz, a spokeswoman for the Madrid Police Headquarters has informed Europa Press

The agents were alerted this afternoon through the neighbors due to a strong odor that came from a home located at 81 Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente street. Upon arrival, at 2:15 p.m., and since its residents did not answer, they called to the Firefighters of the Madrid City Council, who have broken down the door.

Inside, they have found two corpses in different rooms and in an advanced state of decomposition. Sanitary workers from Samur-Civil Protection have only certified that both were lifeless, without handling the bodies, a spokeswoman for Madrid Emergencies has told Europa Press. Now they are waiting for the duty judge to approve the removal of the corpses.

Agents of the Scientific Police and Group V of Homicide have moved to the place, who is in charge of the investigation to determine the causes of both deaths, which have not yet been disclosed. At the moment, they have already found the alleged crime weapon, police sources have indicated to Europa Press. The autopsies will give more details tomorrow of what happened and when the events occurred.

Pending confirmation of more details, the deceased are a Spanish couple made up of a 62-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, with unknown antecedents at the moment. The Police do not rule out any hypothesis, but the one that gains strength is that the man had killed the woman and then committed suicide, a possible new fatal crime of gender violence.