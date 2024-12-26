They find the black boxes of the Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Kazakhstan: what is known about what happened

NATO has called for a “thorough” investigation into the accident suffered by the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane, which failed to complete its flight from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia and crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with a balance of 38 dead and 29 injured. This Thursday the black boxes were found at the scene of the tragedy.

The mystery about what happened and who is responsible continues. Reuters has published that the plane was shot down by the Russian air defense systemaccording to sources in Azerbaijan linked to the investigation. Two sources from the Azerbaijani Government have told EFE that the device was hit by shrapnel from a Russian surface-to-air missile when it was in the airspace of the Russian city of Grozny, its destination. According to Azerbaijani media, which asks Moscow to take responsibility for the events, the accident could have been caused by the work of Russian anti-aircraft defenses to repel an attack by Ukrainian drones in the North Caucasus that coincided with the flight of the Azerbaijani plane. Ukraine is also directly targeting Russia.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has asked not to rush to conclusions about the causes of the incident. “It would be a mistake to formulate hypotheses before the conclusions of the research. We, of course, will not do it and no one should,” said a spokesperson.

The transport prosecutor of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Abilaibek Ordabaev, said today that the inspection work at the accident site, which covers more than 4,000 square meters, is “in the final stage.” Ordabaev has avoided commenting on authorship and has indicated that at the moment he is not linked to an exclusive version, which is why he has called for waiting for the results of the investigations.

Until now, versions of the aircraft colliding with a flock of birds and the explosion of an oxygen cylinder on board the plane were considered as possible causes of the air disaster. At the same time, publications began to proliferate on social networks according to which shrapnel impacts were observed in photographs of the remains of the plane’s fuselage.

A plane with 67 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan and there are at least 32 survivors





AZAL announced the suspension of all its flights to Grozny and Makhachkala until the causes of the tragedy are clarified.