The black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane that crashed this Wednesday in Kazakhstan, official Kazakh sources reported today. The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer ERJ-190AR passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed about three kilometers from the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. At least 29 people, including three minors, were rescued and hospitalized in medical institutions in Aktau, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported on December 26, adding that 38 bodies were found at the scene of the accident.

“During the inspection of the accident site, they were discovered two flight recorders which will be handed over to the Air Accident Investigation Department,” the transport prosecutor of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Abilaibek Ordabaev, said at a press conference.

He added that the inspection work at the accident site, which covers an area of ​​more than 4,000 square meters, is “in the final stage.”

Ordabaev pointed out that the investigation is carried out exclusively by the kazakh authorities and no representatives of Russia or Azerbaijan participate in it.

“Today the specialists of Russia and Azerbaijan are not part of the research groups, that are in charge of Kazakhstan,” he stated, while indicating that the representatives of these countries had access to the wreckage of the plane, but not to the investigation.

According to Kazakh sources, the decryption of the black boxes It will have specialists from the Brazilian company Embraer, who will arrive tomorrow in the Central Asian country to join the investigation.

Two Azerbaijani government sources today told EFE that flight 8432, coming from Baku, was hit by the shrapnel from a surface-to-air missile when it was in the airspace of the Russian city of Grozny, its destination point.

According to Azerbaijani media, which They ask Moscow to take responsibility for the events, The accident could have been caused by the action of the Russian anti-aircraft defenses to repel an attack by Ukrainian drones in the North Caucasus that coincided with the flight of the Azerbaijani plane.

Ordabaev avoided commenting on the matter by pointing out that at the moment does not link to an exclusive version and call to wait for the results of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin He called today not to rush to conclusions about the causes of the AZAL plane crash when commenting on information that the aircraft may have been hit by a missile.

Until now, they were considered as possible causes of the air disaster. the collision of the aircraft with a flock of birds and the explosion of an oxygen cylinder on board the plane.

“The plane suffered an accident in Kazakhstan territory and the explosion of the (oxygen) balloon is an obvious fact, we are investigating its causes,” said the Kazakh official.

At the same time, publications began to proliferate on social networks according to which in the photographs of the remains of the plane’s fuselage shrapnel impacts are observed.

The pilot’s last words

Local media, such as Orda.kz, They reveal what were the last words that could be heard before the incident after having been able to contact several survivors. Thus, the media attaches the last conversation between the pilot and the control tower, where the pilot reported having problems during the flight. The conversation takes place between 08:11 a.m. and 08:27 a.m.

The complete transcript, collected by Orda.kz, is as follows, assigning the letter ‘e’ to the crew or pilot and the letter ‘d’ to the control tower:

e: AXY8243, heading to Baku.

d: AXY8243, with current heading elevation difference 900 m.

e: With the current heading I am gaining 900 m, AXY8243.

d: AXY8243, please confirm, are you departing to Baku alternative airport?

e: I confirm, we are going to the alternative Baku, AXY8243.

d: AXY8243, initially dial FL80 and let me know if you can proceed to Pinta point. e: We mark FL80, we already told you, AXY8243.

e: AXY8243, both GPS are lost, vectoring is needed.

d: AXY8243, understood, bearing 360 ??right.

e: Correct course 360, AXY8243, thank you.

d: AXY8243, dial FL150.

e: We dial FL150 (inaudible), AXY8243.

d: AXY8243, speed up dialing.

e: Speed ​​up dialing, AXY8243. …

e: We lost control, there was a collision with a bird in the cabin. Bird clash in the cabin (inaudible). 08:16:16 d: AXY8243, I understand, what kind of help do you need?

e: What is the weather in Minvody? Please provide help.

d: AXY8243, at 16 minutes.

E: I don’t understand.

d: AXY8243, at 16 minutes.

e: What at 16 minutes? d: AXY8243, repeat your message, it is difficult to hear you.

d: AXY8243, is the board okay?

e: The board is fine, we are heading to Minvody.

d: AXY8243, understood, follow current course to command.

e: Understood, with the current course we follow command. Please provide the weather to Minvod.

d: AXY8243, wait, mark FL150.

e: Dial FL150.

d: AXY8243, performs left orbit.

e: I can’t do it, control is lost. Give us vectors for Minvody and provide us with Minvody’s weather.

d: AXY8243, understood, wait. Left course 030.

e: Left heading 030.

e: I can’t save the FL150, we have high pressure in the cabin.

d: AXY8243, I have it.

d: AXY8243, left heading 360.

e: Heading 360 to the left, my plane is losing control.

d: AXY8243, for information: Minvod weather – wind 120 degrees, 6 m/s, visibility more than 10 km, cloudy, lower edge 180 m, QNH 1024 hPa, operating band 11.

e: Give us Makhachkala.

e: And Makhachkala.

d: AXY8243, have you decided to go to Makhachkala?

e: That’s right, to Makhachkala. Give me the weather.

d: AXY8243, please wait.

d: AXY8243, right heading 110.

d: AXY8243, Grozny Vyshka.

e: At the reception.

d: AXY8243, right heading 140. 08:22:57

e: Now the hydraulic system has failed.

d: AXY8243, Grozny Vyshka.

e: At reception our hydraulic system failed.

d: AXY8243, I have it. Can you take the courses?

e: No, we can’t do it. Give a specific course, we will go to Makhachkala.

d: AXY8243, left heading 100, right correction heading 100.

e: right course 100. Time in Makhachkala.

d: AXY8243, Makhachkala weather: wind 310 degrees, 2 m/s, visibility 3300 m, lower edge 750 m, fog, QNH 1026 hPa, operating band 32.

e: Understood. 08:24:26 d: AXY8243, confirm, has a disaster been declared?

e: (Inaudible) did not understand (inaudible).

e: AXY8243, repeat.

d: AXY8243, is the board okay?

e: The board is fine. 08:24:55

e: Allow us (inaudible). d: AXY8243, repeat.

e: (Inaudible).

d: AXY8243, can I hear you? Unintelligible, repeat your message.

e: (Inaudible).

e: AXY8243, how was it received?

d: AXY8243, Grozny The tower is at the reception, the hearing is very bad.

e: (Inaudible).

e: AXY8243, permission to continue at this altitude.

d: AXY8243, I can’t see you right now in the control tower, tell me your altitude.

e: Our height is 80.

d: AXY8243, try to dial FL100.

e: Yes we can.

d: AXY8243, Grozny Vyshka.

e: At reception, AXY8243.

d: AXY8243, works with Rostov Control 134.1. e: Rostov Control 134.1, AXY8243.

After that, no more conversations were recorded and the fatal accident occurred.