Arabella, in the image shared by the police

The 14 -year -old Andorrano missing disappeared since Monday in Aiguamúrcia (Tarragona) has been found dead on Wednesday, according to the Mossos d’Esquadra in a message in ‘X’ collected by EP. He had escaped from a therapeutic center for young people with addictions in Can Ros (Tarragona).

According to local media, he had last seen in an area near the hermitage of Sant Jaume de Montagut, in Aiguamúrcia.

The complaint for disappearance was made this Monday and the Firefighters of the Generalitat have led the search tasks with 15 endowments.

Among them, members of the Special Actions Support Group (GRAE), Canine Units, Drones, Terrestrial Endowments and the Unitat of Mitjana Comandament (UCM).









The Catalan police had asked for help after their disappearance and physically described Arabella, 1.60 meters high and black hair and eyes.