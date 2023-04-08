













While this may be debatable in a single player mode, what is clear is that Capcom added some microtransactions to this component, which is free of charge.

These are in the form of tickets or tickets that can be purchased to upgrade the included weapons. In total there are 11 of them with the name of Exclusive Improvement Ticket.

These can be traded with the vendor to upgrade a specific piece of weaponry. Now, the value of the tickets in question varies.

Fountain: Capcom.

An upgrade costs $59 Mexican pesos; three, $140; and five, $200. It all depends on how much money the player is willing to spend.

It is necessary to point out that these ticket prices for The Mercenaries of Resident Evil 4 Remake they come from Steam and on other platforms it could be others.

The Capcom Exclusive Upgrade Ticket description reads ‘Here’s your ticket to the gun show! Specifically, a ticket to redeem at the Merchant’s store..

Then the company adds ‘with this, you’ll have access to a weapon’s exclusive upgrade at any time…’.

To the aforementioned Capcom adds ‘[…]regardless of the level of this. And how much does it cost to pay for all the improvements? According to some, in total it should be invested in 23 in total, which is around $55.89 dollars.

At the current exchange rate we are talking about more than $1,013 Mexican pesos. As can be seen, it is an appreciable amount to play a game mode that can be downloaded for free and have a bit of an advantage in doing so.

Fountain: Capcom.

Both the original version of The Mercenaries like the Resident Evil 4 Remake It is a very fun and entertaining modality. It is not originally from the fourth game in the series, but first appeared in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

It is also present in Resident Evil 5, resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil: Village. It even has a separate version and it’s Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3Dwhich was released in June 2011 on the Nintendo 3DS.

