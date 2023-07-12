The beginning of the year in terms of video games started satisfactorily with Hogwarts Legacya title that has given us something to talk about with all the content that has been detected by fans of Harry Potter. And despite the fact that it has already been explored almost 100%, it seems that there is a site with which it is agreed that in the future there would be more content to acquire.

The specific place is the werewolf tapestry room, which does not have one of the most striking uses in the game, and that has made players think that it will be given a more relevant use in the future. Since it seems strange that at no time in the game are these beings from the world of magic seen who have important roles later.

To this is added that when users use magic in the room, a story worthy of being horror is revealed, since there is talk of a witch who has been bitten by these beings and that just like that, this condition began to spread. So in the future DLC we could see the students of the magic school fight with these monsters of the night.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy is available at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A version for nintendo switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It’s obvious that Avalanche shouldn’t let the Hogwarts Legacy thing get cold, so releasing a DLC shortly before their first year is up would be best. We’ll see later if they decide to launch something.