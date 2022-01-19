EP Murcia Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 20:46



Some works next to the church of San Juan de Campos del Río, known as the old church, have uncovered some bone remains whose antiquity could date back three centuries, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The Campos del Río City Council contacted the Historical Heritage Service of the Autonomous Community and the Judicial Police, who have recovered part of the find to determine, after analysis, when they were buried. A mission that will be carried out together with municipal technicians and a Murcian company hired by the Consistory, a specialist in the analysis of archaeological remains.

The mayor of Campos del Río, María José Pérez, stressed that “it is still too early to be able to determine any specific question about these remains, so we will have to wait for the reports that tell us where they come from.”

In the same way, he explained that an important part of the history of the municipality of Campos del Río is found in the surroundings of this temple, “which leads us to assume that they are remains belonging to an ossuary that could have been located next to the old church. ».

If the possible antiquity of the remains is confirmed, some 300 years, these bones would be prior to the segregation of Campos del Río from the municipality of Mula, which occurred in 1845.