a player of Hogwarts Legacy has discovered a secret room in one of the common rooms that many players were unaware of, probably in part because they haven’t played as a character from this house and therefore haven’t spent much, if any, time in the room common in this house.

As you know, slytherins and gryffindor are the two most popular houses among Harry Potter fans, as in the book series the most prominent characters come from these two houses. That being said though ravenclaw and Hufflepuff they don’t get as much love in the books, you can play as a character from one of these two houses in Hogwarts Legacy. And if you do the home test, you’ll probably find yourself in one of the two, since they’re actually more common results than slytherins and gryffindor. That being said, the secret room in question is located in the common room of Hufflepuff.

On Reddit, a player from Hogwarts Legacy revealed that while “visiting” the common room of Hufflepufffound a secret room full of snacks to eat, which is very characteristic of Hufflepuff. Of course, the existence of this room is not completely unknown, but based on the responses to the post, many players had no idea that this room existed. You can check out the Reddit post for yourself below:

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for pc, PS5, xbox series s, xbox-series-x, ps4 and Xbox One. On July 25, the game will also come to nintendoswitch.

Editor’s note: A hidden room in the Hufflepuff common room? If you watch the video, the room is not that hidden, however, the developers surely knew that no one wants to be a Hufflepuff. I’m so sorry my Hufflepuffians but… I don’t really know anyone in real life or close to me who is a fan of this house. If you were going to hide something it had to be in the common room of this house and there wouldn’t even be a need to camouflage things… The Hufflepuffs common room is itself a hidden room :V