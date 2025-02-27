Gene hackman (95 years) and his wife, Betsy Arakawa (63 years old), were found lifeless with one of their dogs this Wednesday at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Research agents, which call “suspects” the circumstances of the actor’s death and pianist, have found “a open pill boat and scattered pills next to the deceased. “

Although the Sheriff’s office in Santa Fe County have assured at first that the couple and one of their dogs would take at least one day dead, it continues to investigate when they would have died. Although they clarify that initially it had not been discovered No indication of visible violenceThey do not rule out any hypotheses and point out that marriage could have been the victim of a double homicide, suicide, accidental death or have died from natural causes.

In turn, agents of the body indicate in the police report that seemed that Arakawa had “evident signs of death, bodily decomposition, face and mummification swelling in both hands and feet“, advances New York Post.

Also, when the police entered the house where the bodies were for their subsequent record, they had no “signs of a gas leak”, after Elizabeth Jean, daughter of the actor and her first wife, Faye Maltese, said that both she and the family suspected that a Carbon monoxide poisoning It could have been the cause of death.

“The main door of the residence was without securing and open. The agents watched two dogs running through the property, a dead dog lying near the deceased, a moved moved and An open pill bottle and scattered pills Together with Betsy Arakawa, “the agents say. In turn, they argue that” the deceased was in a separate room. “

The bodies of the actor and the pianist would have been found by two workers of the house, who claimed not to have seen the couple in about two weeks. However, it was a neighbor who called the Police, according to the Kob chain of Alburquerque.