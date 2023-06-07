After six centuries, researchers from the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, the University of Kiel, the Center for Baltic and Scandinavian Archaeology, and the Schleswig-Holstein Department of State Archeology set out to investigate and find the traces from the city.

(Keep reading: Minambiente will participate in a discussion on climate commitments in Germany).

Therefore, the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz published, on May 24, a statement informing how they found the discovery.

“The remains of settlements hidden under the mudflats are first located and mapped over a wide area using various geophysical methods such as magnetic gradiometry, electromagnetic induction and seismic,” explained University of Kiel geophysicist Dr. Dennis Wilken.

(In addition: In Colombia, the consumption of plastic reaches the figure of 1,250,000 tons per year).

Details of the find

According to the above, a chain of terps (artificial settlement mounds) was recorded in the discovery, which gave rise to the foundations of a church from 40 to 15 meters. “The first surveys and excavations have provided initial information on the structure and foundations of the sacred building,” according to the statement.

In addition, they found drainage systems, two small churches, a marine breakwater with a port and 54 terpsartificial terrain safe in the face of a storm.

In fact, “the special feature of the find lies in the importance of the church as the center of a settlement structure, which due to its size must be interpreted as a parish with a higher function,” according to ZBSA archaeologist Dr. Ruth Blankenfeldt.

The city has been called as the ‘Atlantis of the North Sea’. Photo: Dirk Bienen-Scholt / University Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

The Rungholt Legend

National Geographic affirmed that this discovery is the clear sign that the city of Rungholt, long called the ‘Atlantis of the North Sea’if it existed, in addition to the fact that this was one of the most important places in Edomsharde, an administrative district in northern Frisia, according to All That’s Interestinginformative medium focused on history, science, the cirm and others.

In fact, this medieval city had dozens of brothels and taverns, which led its inhabitants to “sin” and lead a libertine life, according to the aforementioned media.

This brought consequences, since the inhabitants of the city had lost respect for the church and religion, and a priest, in 1361, prayed that they would be punished for their acts, becoming a reality.

In January 1362, Europe had been hit by a storm that caused extensive damage to coastal cities. Rungholt disappeared into the depths of the water.

More news in EL TIEMPO

This is the ambitious strategy with which Colombia will protect thousands of bird species

The strange reappearance of the Russian ‘spy whale’: why does it raise curiosity?

Forest fire reactivates in Providencia due to intense temperatures

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL