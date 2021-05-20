Fragments of a hand mill from the protohistoric era – the first millennium BC – have been found in Daimiel (Ciudad Real) and are already preserved in the Provincial Museum of Ciudad Real.

It was a citizen who accidentally found these lithic pieces and reported the facts to the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard of Manzanares (Ciudad Real). According to the first hypotheses of the technicians of the Ministry of Culture of Castilla-La Mancha, the pieces correspond to the fragments of a hand mill made of volcanic rock – the area in which they were found has a volcanic past – about 3,000 ago years.

The remains of the mill, which will be preserved and exhibited in the Ciudad Real Provincial Museum, date back to protohistory, a transition period between prehistory and the beginning of history that would correspond to the Iron Age. During this long period, a series of peoples evolved in the Iberian Peninsula that, from a local cultural base and the various external influences received – Phoenicians, Punics and Greeks – were grouped into two areas, the Iberian and the Celtic, with contacts between Yes.

According to historians, the peninsular protohistory coincided in time in its early stages with Italic and Central European cultures such as those of Vilanova or Hallstatt and, in later moments, with the Etruscans, the culture of La Téne, Phoenicians, Punics, Greeks and Romans.