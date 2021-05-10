Alexander Murajovski, who was director of Hospital number 1 in Omsk (Siberia) and headed the medical team that treated the opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, when he was poisoned with the military substance “Novichok” on August 20, 2020, he had disappeared since Friday, when he left his home to go hunting. This morning, according to the Russian agency RIA-Novosti, he was found safe and sound in a village.

It so happens that two of the doctors who participated in the same operation to save Navalni’s life recently died, one from a myocardial infarction and the other from a stroke. For this reason, what has been happening with the medical personnel who treated Navalni in Omsk has raised serious suspicions and stupor within Russian society.

After the episode lived in Hospital No. 1 in Omsk, in connection with the chemical attack suffered by the main Russian opponent. Murakhovsky, 49, was promoted to the position of head of the regional Health Department, as he is a member of United Russia, the Kremlin party. Murakhovsky, being the main person in charge of the health center, was precisely the one who was hindering the transfer to Berlin of Navalni because he considered that his state did not advise making such a trip by plane.

He was the first to appear before the press to deny the information that appeared about the presence of the toxic agent in the blood of the Russian politician. According to Murakhovski, what Navalni suffered was not poisoning but “metabolic disorders” which, together with lack of sleep and ingesting coffee and other stimulants, caused him to go into a coma.

The Omsk Interior Ministry Delegation had reported early today that the search for the doctor was not yielding any results. He assured that the device, in which dozens of Police, Civil Protection, volunteers, helicopters and drones participated, would continue to be active. Murakhovsky went into the forest to hunt on the 7th and, since then, his fate and whereabouts have been unknown. The quad bike that he had used to move through the wooded area was found abandoned on Sunday. The terrain, according to the Police, is “irregular and swampy.” But, apparently, he arrived on his own foot to a village from which they could report his discovery. Despite having been lost in the middle of the Taiga, he is fine.

Previously, two doctors from the Omsk hospital passed away unexpectedly. In February, the deputy chief physician Sergei Maximishin, 55, caused a myocardial infarction. At the end of March, after suffering a stroke, the head of the department of traumatology and orthopedics, Rustam Aguíshev, 63, who was on duty in the emergency room when they entered Navalni died.