The body of a 77 -year -old carbon neighbor, who was in an unknown whereabouts since Wednesday, It has been located in the area of ​​the beach of Arnado, in the parish of Traba de Laxein the homonymous town of A Coruña.

This has been ratified by Europa Press sources from the Civil Guard, who have indicated that the man had disappeared in his vehicle. The same sources have specified that, about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Relatives of the man had located his vehicle.

It was a fisherman who, about 2.35 on Thursday, found the body of man in the Arnado area. The body is waiting for autopsy, although The Civil Guard has ratified that it had no signs of violence.