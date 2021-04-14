For now, the Justice of Santiago del Estero found 267 cattle of about 3,500 that were stolen in 2020 were found in a field belonging to the Kirchnerist national senator José Alperovich, former governor of Tucumán.

As Clarín learned, for 8 days the police have been checking the cattle in the “La Galesa” farm, a field belonging to the Alperovich family located in the Santiago town of Pozo Hondo and until today they managed to check 70% of the 9,000 animals that are estimated to exist in the place. They estimate that it will take two or three more days to count all the cattle.

In this sense, Hernán González, attorney for the affected companies San Eugenio SA, El Tránsito SA and 38 SA, warned that the farm found was with the mark of the complainant firms while other cattle were overmarked.

He also said that the signature of the Alperovich has blocked for 10 days (or until the counting of the animals is finished) the National Sanitary Registry of Agricultural Producers (Renspa), which is mandatory for the identification of the producer and his establishment, therefore that have immobilized the property.

For this same reason, a cattle rancher owner of Oleos del Centro and former president of the Rural Society of Jesús María had already been arrested. Louis magliano, who had turned himself in to the police on March 30 after being a fugitive for 10 days, denounced for the theft of 3,500 cows valued at more than 150 million pesos. Damián Manzaneli, who was the administrator of the denounced camp, had also turned himself in.

They both asked for the house arrest alleging health problems but as far as Clarín was able to find out, they had denied it for the time being.

Those responsible for the establishment where the cattle were found have admitted that these animals were sent by Luis Magliano, who was in charge of the lodging and fattening of the farm deposited by the firms, in the towns of Weisburd and Campo Gallo, in Santiago del Estero.

In this sense, Daniel Alperovich, son of the politician and managing partner of “La Galesa”, acted as the senator’s spokesperson, arguing that the raid on the farm was caused by a criminal complaint against Luis Magliano, owner of Óleos del Centro (ODC), a company dedicated to pastoralism. cattle.

“We had a commercial link with Magliano and he paid us a debt, with cattle. All documented and registered by Senasa. Obviously we were scammed. The prosecutor that is carrying out the case told us that presumably these cattle were not owned by Magliano, “he said.

The spokesperson explained that “the animals are in judicial deposit until it is determined who their owners are”, and assured that they are “collecting all the documentation to bring to justice and make the criminal complaint against Magliano for fraud.”

The finding came after, by order of the Santiago Justice, several raids were carried out in different establishments in the provinces of Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe.

The first of them took place last Monday in the town of Amstrong, south of Santa Fe, without positive results, although, according to the investigation, records of the passage through that establishment were identified by part of the farm sought from the reading of transport guides signed by Magliano’s son with that destination.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the raids continued in fields in Salta and Santiago del Estero, where part of that cattle was finally found.

“We do not ask for anything against Alperovich yet, but surely the Justice will act ex officio,” González told this newspaper.

Subsequently, the attorney stated in a statement that “thanks to the intervention of the Santiago del Estero justice service and the actions of the province’s police, it was possible to advance positively in the investigation.” Gonzalez “highlighted the tireless work carried out by the researchers in adverse weather conditions, in places with difficult access and the complicated handling of a large number of animals to proceed with their control.”

According to the spokesperson, the affected companies, with the collaboration of the police and justice, seek to find as many animals as possible, once this objective has been achieved, promote the corresponding criminal and civil actions against those who are finally involved by the justice in the maneuver.