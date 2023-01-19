Michoacán.- A clandestine burial that contained two human bones was located on a property, on the free highway to Ziracuaretiro, this Wednesday, authorities reported.

The discovery occurred a few meters from the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) plant and the junction with the Uruapan-Pátzcuaro highway.

In this same place there is also the precedent that three months ago five bodies of deceased people were located.

Data obtained by this means indicate that the owner of said land, located a few meters from the place known as “La Virgencita”, observed disturbed earth, for which he decided to notify the authorities.

Specialists and investigators from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office went to the place, who collected evidence and exhumed two bones.

The remains, according to the information provided by authorities, correspond to two people, for which they were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

It will be there where genetic and forensic anthropology studies will be carried out, to follow up with the opening of the corresponding investigation folder to investigate the identities of the deceased.

So far the cause of the deaths is unknown, it also transpired that the human remains located three months ago in the same area have not been identified.