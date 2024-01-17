Currently, 5G networks are one of the most popular on mobile devices, since they offer much faster internet browsing at high quality. However, new research has revealed that 5G networks are exposed to cybersecurity attacks, something that currently affects more than 700 models, including devices from Apple and Samsung. According to a report by JeuxVideo, 714 modern mobile devices have security flaws related to 5G. Currently, these types of networks are made up of three key elements: gNodeB, or base station, user equipment, or UE, and the core network. Experts' research has revealed a vulnerability they call 5Ghoul, which exposes weaknesses in the gNodeB, that is, the crucial access point for wireless communication between the user and the 5G network. This, unfortunately, means that SIM data information is not needed to launch an attack. Therefore, you could be the victim of an attack on both your smartphone and the rest of the devices with which you share the network. So far, it is known that companies such as Qualcomm and MediaTek, some of the largest 5G companies at the moment, are already working to find a solution that can protect the information of millions of users worldwide. We can only wait to see how large companies, like Apple, react and take action to the problems we find in 5G at the moment. On related topics, these are the cell phones that lose support for WhatsApp. Likewise, it has been proposed in Mexico that cell phone recharges do not expire.



Editor's Note: 5G is amazing. It is extremely fast, and something that is very worth it. However, after knowing this information, I do not doubt that many will choose to return to 4G, something that is not bad, but is not as impressive as 5G. We can only wait for large companies to offer a clear solution to this new problem. Via: JeuxVideo

