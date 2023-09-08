The Pontifical Biblical Institute of Rome revealed some documents that shed light on the refuge provided by the Church to some 4,300 people, mostly Jews, during the Nazi-fascist persecutions in Rome between 1943 and 1944.

The historian Renzo De Felice published in 1961 a register of the religious congregations, including 100 women and 55 men, who gave shelter to persecuted individuals. Although he revealed the exact number of people housed by these congregations, all detailed documentation was believed to have been lost.

However, with these new findings 4,300 people have been identified, of which 3,600 are with their full names. Of this group, it has been confirmed that approximately 3,200 were Jews, thanks to the comparison with the archives of the Jewish Community of Rome.

“Of the latter we know where they were hiding and, in certain circumstances, their places of residence before the persecution. The documentation thus significantly increases the information on the history of the rescue of the Jews in the context of the religious institutes of Rome”, it was stated. read in a joint note from the Pontifical Biblical Institute, the Jewish Community of Rome and Yad Vashem.

The research was coordinated by Dominik Markl of the Pontifical Biblical Institute and the University of Innsbruck, together with the rector of the Pontifical Biblical Institute, Canadian Jesuit Michael Kolarcik.

Rome was occupied by the Nazis for nine months, from September 10, 1943 until the Allied forces liberated the city on June 4, 1944.

These archives were compiled by the Italian Jesuit Father Gozzolino Birolo between June 1944 and the spring of 1945, immediately after the liberation of Rome by the Allied forces. The findings offer a more complete perspective of theThe story of the rescue of Jews from the religious institutes of Rome during a crucial period of World War II, where many sought refuge.

During the nine months of the Nazi occupation of Rome, which was from approximately September 10, 1943, to June 4, 1944, the persecution resulted in the deportation and murder of nearly 2,000 Roman Jews, including hundreds of children and adolescents, from a community that oscillated between 10,000 and 15,000 people, according to ‘EFE’.

