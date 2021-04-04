Tacna. The owner of nightlife venues Víctor CC (55) was found dead on Friday night, in his house located in the Ciudad Nueva district. Currently, the National Police is conducting investigations to determine the causes of death.

According to the first inquiries, a firearm and a letter were found near the body. It is presumed that it was shot.

The prosecutor Mónica Feria Flores carried out the proceedings and ordered the transfer of the body to the Tacna morgue. The case will be investigated until the autopsy and other tests confirm the hypothesis that the authorities handle.

Before the pandemic, health authorities estimated that at least 25% of people from Tacne suffered from their mental health and that 70% of that population did not receive any type of care.