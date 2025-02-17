The social pressure for its incident did not let the interpreter, 24, had more prominence in South Korean cinema

The South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron24 years old, has been found dead this Sunday at his house in Seoul, police reported. It was one of the most promising performers in South Korea, but her career staggered after an incident for drunk driving in 2022.

A friend who was going to meet with the actress was the one who gave the alarm When he went home and see that he did not respond to his calls. The police have already opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death. Kim is known for his role in the 2010 film ‘The Man from Nowhere’ in which he played a kidnapped girl rescued by an exagent of the special forces. She was also known for her role in the Netflix miniseries ‘Saesos’ (2023) And the movie ‘The neighbors’ (2012).

Won the prize for best revelation actress at the Korean cinema awards for its interpretation. Throughout his career, Kim demonstrated versatility in various roles and won other film awards.

But his career was suddenly interrupted after an accident for drunk driving in 2022 for which he was fined 20 million Wones (13,000 euros). With the negative feeling of public opinion after the incident, he had difficulty getting a new role. In April the actress He tried to return to his career participating in a playHowever, the controversy for his accident marked his return to the stage.