A pair of key organic compounds for the formation of life as we know it have been identified in a fragment extracted from the Ryugu asteroid. This has given rise to new hypotheses where it is pointed out that the essential ingredients for life on Earth could have arrived in meteorites millions of years ago.

The data was published this week by a group of Japanese scientists who reported that the sample collected from the near-Earth carbonaceous asteroid (162173) Ryugu by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft contain among various minerals, “uracil and niacinthe first of them chemical component of RNA a molecule that contains the instructions for the construction and functioning of living organisms.

Likewise, niacin, also known as Vitamin B3 or nicotinic acid, is essential for metabolism.

Ryugu is a spherical type asteroid with a dark surface and a dimension of about 900 meters in diameter. This gigantic rock orbits between Mars and Earth and its closest point with our planet is 100 thousand kilometers.

This mission led by Japan was born in 2014, when the Hayabusa 2 probe was launched, which would be the first spacecraft capable of visiting an asteroid, taking samples and sending them back to Earth.

Although previously this type of mission had been carried out with the Hayabusa 1 spacecraft, the results were not positive since the amount of soil collected from the Itokawa asteroid was very little.

However, Hayabusa 2 managed to collect soil from Ryugu’s surface and also fired projectiles to take samples from a deeper area of ​​the asteroid.