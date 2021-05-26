Jeff Bezos has some hidden pearls on his Amazon account. This week his product review history on the e-commerce platform, with some more than striking comments.

The find with the six referenced products was discovered by Bill Murphy Jr., contributor to the American portal Inc and author of the book “Jeff Bezos Regrets Nothing”.

The businessman shared a total of 6 reviews on its own platform between 2000 and 2006, through a profile that bears his name and that was confirmed by Allison Leader, a company spokesman, according to Murphy.

Another significant piece of information is that whoever was the CEO of the company until this year appears in the ranked 78,582,024 of the best Amazon reviewers with a total of 551 positive votes.

Life is Beautiful

The first review of Jeff Bezos.

On March 17, 2000, the founder of Amazon wrote an opinion on the DVD of the Italian movie Life is beautiful. “This movie is exactly as good as they say. Hysterically funny and at the same time a drama, achieving a very edifying balance ”.

And with the authority of a critic he warns “the DVD is dubbed in English, but I recommend using the subtitles to enjoy Benigni’s performance and passion. “

Largavistas

Canon 18×50, the best binoculars tested by Bezos.

In his second analysis, dating back to September 2000, Bezos It already shows its advanced technological concepts through Canon 18×50 binoculars that are still for sale.

“They are the best I’ve ever had. The problem with high-powered binoculars is that humans cannot keep them steady and that fluctuation makes it impossible to see without a tripod. Image stabilization on this pair solves that problem. “

And he adds “it is an expensive product (it was around 1,300 dollars) that goes unnoticed, although the technology it uses is almost like magic ”.

Race

On June 10, 2001, Bezos reviewed his first book on Amazon.

On June 10, 2001, Bezos reviewed his first book. It’s The Proving Ground: The Inside Story of the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race, by Bruce Knecht. The book chronicles the 1998 Sydney to Hobart regatta, in which a storm sank five yachts and killed six crew members.

“It is a book about people, an interesting mosaic of determined and competitive people. faced with a much more challenging and dangerous situation than they expected. Bruce Knecth captures his acts of heroism and fragility, but in a show of astonishing literary restraint, he never judges his characters. “

Atomic engines

On April 15, 2002, Bezos reviewed George Dyson’s Project Orion: The True Story of the Atomic Spaceship, which explains the project of his father, physicist Freeman Dyson, of equipping spacecraft with atomic engines so that human astronauts could explore the solar system. A preview of Bezos’ aerospace projects today.

“Those who dream of visiting other planets, seeing the rings of Saturn without the help of telescopes, have to read Project Orion. In 1958, some of the most intelligent people in the world, among them the famous physicist Freeman Dyson (the author’s father ), planned to visit outer space on Orion, a large nuclear-powered ship, and hoped to do so by 1970”.

Hitting bottom

The last book Bezos publicly reviewed on Amazon was Hitting Bottom in the Magic Realm.

The third and final book that Bezos publicly reviewed on Amazon was Hitting Bottom in the Magic Kingdom, a science fiction novel by Cory Doctorow.

“Star Trek is a universe in which money does not exist and it was never explained how to get goods as scarce as a spaceshipHim, a Picasso or the Haunted House. In this fun and addictive book, the talented Cory Doctorow explores the economy of reputation. With the help of a sophisticated platform, people accumulate and lose power through a currency called whuffie ”.

Milk bottle

On August 9, 2006, Bezos posted his last review on Amazon and perhaps the least expected of all the ones he wrote. It is a bottle of Tuscan brand whole milk with vitamin D.

“I like milk so much that I have been drinking it since the day I was born. But I don’t think it was Tuscan. “

To contain the astonishment, according to Bill Murphy Jr., there is an explanation for this unexpected comment: it was a challenge in where people had to leave reviews on random products.

