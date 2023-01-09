In 2023 we celebrate the tenth anniversary of Batman: Arkham Origins. Although this installment does not have the same level of appreciation compared to Rocksteady’s work, this does not mean that this is not a quality product. This is something that is made clear with a detail, which the fans barely noticed.almost 10 years after its launch.

A fan recently shared a clip of a cinematic starring the Joker on the Batman: Arkham Reddit. Here we can see the villain spinning around in an office chair, and in this scene, when the Joker sticks his arms in, his spin speeds up, just like he would in real life.

Although this detail may go unnoticed by many, demonstrates the level of care and passion developers they had for each of the elements present in this game. On related topics, fans of batman They are not happy with the Oscars. In the same way, it seems that a movie of Batman: Beyond it was in development.

Similar to Gotham Knights, Batman: Arkham Origins It presents a series of quite interesting ideas, but since it does not have the quality of Rocksteady, many fans did not give it a chance, pointing out that the gameplay is not as good as it should be.

