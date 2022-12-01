To the dark legend of Count Dracula, a sadistic historical figure known as Vlad the impaler that inspired Bram Stoker to create the most famous vampire of all time, a muscular rival has emerged for his appeal. An international team of paleontologists has discovered a new species of dwarf dinosaur in the current territory of the Țara Hațegului International Geopark (The country of Hațeg), located in the southwest of the Romanian region of Transylvania. This herbivorous dinosaur has been named Transylvanosaurus platycephalus, which means “flat-headed Transylvanian reptile”, and would have inhabited the Cretaceous period more than 70 million years ago, as reported at the end of last week by the University of Bucharest. With this discovery, the Hațeg Basin has become in recent years an important epicenter of discoveries of vertebrates from the Late Cretaceous in Europe, where up to ten species of dinosaurs have been identified.

The bones found, parts of the Transylvanosaurus skull, provide a new insight into the evolution of European fauna shortly before the extinction of the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago. Previously unknown, this species of dinosaur was about two meters long, walked on two legs, and belonged to the family Rhabdodontidae. Its body was small, as in the case of other vertebrates discovered in this area, already known as “dwarf dinosaurs”. “The limited food resources that were available in these parts of Europe at that time led to a reduction in the body size of these animals,” explains paleontologist Felix Augustin of the German University of Tübingen, in charge of the research. The discovery was recently published in the journal Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

The bones of ‘Transylvanosaurus platycephalus’ found in Romania. Dylan Bastiaans – University of Zurich.

Throughout most of the Cretaceous, which spanned from 145 to 66 million years ago, Europe was a tropical archipelago. Transylvanosaurus lived on one of the many islands of the archipelago—one of them was Hațeg, located in the disappeared Tethys Sea—along with other dwarf dinosaurs, crocodiles, turtles, and pterosaurs. “With each newly discovered species, we disprove the widely held hypothesis that the Late Cretaceous fauna would have had low diversity in present-day European territory,” Augustin says. During the Late Cretaceous, Rhabdodontidae were among the best represented group of small and medium-sized European herbivores. Related species found earlier in Hațeg, such as Zalmoxes, had much less flattened skulls than Transylvanosaurus.

Taxonomic identification was made from fossils measuring no more than 12 centimeters -the back of the skull, with the foramen magnum, and the two frontal bones. “Inside the frontal bone we could even make out the outline of the Transylvanosaurus brain,” reveals paleontologist Dylan Bastiaans from the University of Zurich. Zoltán Csiki-Sava, a professor at the Faculty of Geology at the University of Bucharest, and his team discovered the skull bones of Transylvanosaurusplatycephalus in 2007 in the river bed of Țara Hațegului. “This diversity is somewhat unusual. In most cases, the discoveries at Hațeg consist of only a few bones, but even these can sometimes provide surprising information, as is the case with Transylvanosaurus now,” says Csiki-Sava.

island dwarfism

However, this discovery has surprised researchers, since the closest relatives of the new dinosaur lived in what is now France, which raises the question: how did Transylvanosaurus come to populate the “Island of Dwarf Dinosaurs”? ” which then covered the territory of Transylvania? As explained by its discoverers, there would be several options.

The oldest fossils attributed to the Rhabdodontidae group come from eastern Europe. From there, these animals could have spread to the west, and later, certain species would have returned to the current territory of Țara Hațegului. According to experts conjecture, fluctuations in sea level and tectonic processes led to the creation of temporary land bridges between the different islands, which allowed dinosaurs to move and spread to other places. It is even assumed that almost all dinosaurs, including Transylvanosaurus, could swim to some degree. “They had strong legs and tails. Most species, especially reptiles, can swim from the moment they are born,” says Augustin. An alternative scenario considers that certain groups of Rhabdodontidae developed in parallel in eastern and western Europe. Instead, scientists remain unable to determine exactly how this species got to Transylvania. “Currently, we have very little data available to answer this question,” Augustin says.

The Transylvanosaurus fossils would have survived for tens of millions of years, protected by the sediments of an ancient river bed, until the waters of another modern river carried them back out. “If the dinosaur skeleton had simply been exposed to the surface, instead of being partially buried by river sediment, weather conditions and scavengers would have destroyed all its remains at a rapid rate, and we would never have known of the existence of the dinosaur. this species”, says Agustín.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.