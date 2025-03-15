During the last system of systematic excavations carried out in the old city of Tenea, near Corinth, archaeologists have managed to recover the remains of a monumental funeral structure dated in Hellenistic era and followed by the constructive model of the great Macedonias tombs of northern Greece.

With plant in Asymmetric ‘t’ formthe mausoleum consists of two sections: an access corridor that measures 2.8 by 1.2 meters and a main funeral chamber of 2.75 mx 7.40 m. The latter, of rectangular plant, is oriented in the north-south direction, while the corridor meets the camera perpendicularly on its eastern long side.

The corridor has an open section, which experts describe as ‘street’ and a covered section, of which part of its horizontal roof and a lintel are preserved. Within the funeral chamber a monolithic sarcophagus and five niches rectangular along the walls.

Two of the covered tombs show signs of having been desecrated, while in the rest the slabs were found to cover them. In the sarcophagus archaeologists recovered the bone remains of a person, possibly a woman, along with a multitude of domestic animals, including the shell of a turtle. In the filling of the monument and within the funeral chamber a thick layer of Animal bones along with vessels of the V and VI centuries.









The objects found inside the monument and the tombs are varied and date mainly from the Hellenistic and Roman periods. Among the most prominent findings are a Gold ring With a semi -precious stone seal representing Apollo with a snake, two gold coins, a clay finger, gold leaves that belong to a crown, several ceramic vessels, a silver coin coined by Philip III Arrideo, an iron trail, decorative bronze objects, glass accounts, bronze spoons and containers for perfumes, among others.

Relevant discoveries have also been made outside the funeral monument. A stretch of paved road and a 6.50 -meter enclosure section was identified. In this area they found themselves votive offeringsas finger -shaped mud pendants and a fragment of a ceramic arm, which suggests that the monument was related to healing ceremonies.

In addition, several architectural elements were found, such as a capitel, fragments of a pillar shaft and remains of a horizontal cornice, which could have belonged to a visible superstructure of the monument, as a funeral temple or minor funeral monuments in the vicinity. Archaeologists expect the continuation of the excavations in the surrounding area to clarify the form Original of the complex which included mausoleum.

The ‘Troy of Greece’

The excavations also extended to the residential area of ​​the city, where new structures of the Roman and Tardorromano periods were discovered. Among the findings, a rectangular oven which is preserved in an exceptional state. This oven has an underground warming chamber and a Cooking Chamber At soil level, separated by a square section pillar that holds a grill. Inside, large amounts of carbonized clayas well as ceramic fragments.

Known as the ‘Troy of Greece’, the ancient city of Τenea It was built in the area where the town of Chiliomodi (Corinthia) is located today. According to legend, the city was founded by the Trojans Captured on the island of Ténedos, in the Strait of the Dardanelles. Until recently, the existence of the ancient tennea was known by historical sources and epigramatic testimonies of ancient and modern scholars, but also for cases of contraband of antiques, such as the plundering of the famous Kuros of Tenea, masterpiece of ancient sculpture that was found in 1846 near the town of Athikia, in Corinth 1854.

In 2010, the Greek Police and the Ministry of Culture seized and rescued two ‘Kuroi’, which are currently exposed in the Archaeological Museum of Corinth, while in German and American museums, ceramic vessels that experts have been able to demonstrate that they come from Tenea are guarded.