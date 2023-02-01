Monterrey, Nuevo León.-Sharp weapons, a cell phone and drugs were seized yesterday during an inspection carried out by the Secretary of Public Security of the State in the Cereso of Apodaca.

While the operation was taking place, the inmates burned several blankets, but the incident was controlled by the prison authorities, official sources said.

They detailed that the operation, considered a routine review, was carried out in Apodaca Prison No. 1 by security and custody personnel from the Penitentiary Force area, with the support of elements of the Civil Force.

It was reported that as a result of the inspection in various areas of the prison, 17 sharp objects were seized.

They also seized a cell phone, five USB sticks, 500 milliliters of glass, and a dose of marijuana.

While the prison authorities carried out the operation, the perimeter of Cereso was guarded and guarded by members of the Army and the National Guard.

According to the informant, the search ended in Prison No. 1 and when they proceeded to carry out the search in Prison No. 2, a group of inmates set fire to some blankets.

The source assured that the situation was immediately controlled by applying the corresponding protocols for those cases.

The prison authorities did not report whether the operation continued after putting out the fire or whether it was suspended.