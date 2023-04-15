Nuevo León.- Today, Friday, April 14, the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León reported the finding of a bodyin the middle of the works of search of the young Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez20 years old, disappeared on April 9.

You will be made evidence of dna corresponding to bodyas there are indications that it could be Bionce jasmine, reports the media SDPNoticias.

Flor Cortez, Bionce Jazmín’s mother, was already notified of the discovery of the body, and the lady would travel from Texas to New Lionto undergo DNA testing.

Missing

Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez20 years old and resident of Mission, Texas, United Statesdisappeared on April 9 in the municipality of China, Nuevo Leon.

The young woman was in Nuevo León to spend a few days of vacation of Easter.

A sister of Bionce Jazmín, explained that five “friends” they left their sister alone in a dark street, at the entrance of China, Nuevo León. See also AMLO announces party in the Zócalo for Oil Expropriation Day

They find a body

The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported that during the search by Jasmine Bionce, they found a body in state of decompositionat an address located in the Municipality of General Bravo.

Agents of the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons and Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor they were doing various searches in the area, when they found the remains of a young woman.

The remains were taken to the University Hospital, in order to carry out the law autopsy.

Due to the state in which the body is, it will be with DNA tests that it is fully identified.

says it’s her

In an interview, Flor Cortez, between tears, gave a brief statement in which she said that the body they found was that of her daughter, who was they killed her.

She confirmed that the Nuevo León authorities have already contacted her to tell her that they found a body, so she must go to try to identify it, especially with DNA tests. See also Michoacán Feminicide, they demonstrate in FGE Michoacán, they ask for justice for victims

Theme “friends”

A national media publishes that in an interview, Bionce Jazmín’s mother said that her daughter was with friends, but they abandoned her on a dark street.

He added that these supposed friends, also residents of the US and with families in Nuevo León, refuse to give information about what happened and have closed their social media accounts.

This case is reminiscent of that of Debanhi Escobar, 18, who in April 2022 went out to a party with two supposed friends, but they left her alone in dark streets, at dawn, Also on April 9.