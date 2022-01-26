Madrid. Fossil remains of a new angiosperm fruit or flowering plant dating from the Middle Jurassic were discovered in Mexico by the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology (China).

It is the oldest record of angiosperms in North America, and its geographic position indicates that this species was already widespread in the Northern Hemisphere during the Jurassic.

The study was published in Biosis: Biological Systems and prompts a rethinking of the history of angiosperms and related hypotheses, according to a statement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The fossil was collected from an outcrop of the Simón Formation near Tezoatlán, 13 kilometers south of the city of Tezoatlán, Oaxaca. It was preserved as charred compressions embedded in yellowish siltstones.

Using a stereoscopic microscope equipped with a digital camera, Professor Wang Xin found that the fruits are round in shape, with apical and basal depressions, between 10 and 13.6 millimeters long, and between 10 and 13 millimeters wide, including a seed and an encircling pericarp. The latter has a smooth surface, and the seeds are inside the fruits, round in shape, approximately 8 millimeters long and between 6 and 9 millimeters wide.

A persistent style 76 micrometers long and 30 micrometers wide is found in the apical depression. The epidermal cells of the exocarp are polygonal or rectangular in shape, 20 to 60 micrometers long and 13 to 38 micrometers wide. The anomocytic stoma is surrounded by about five epidermal cells, 36 micrometers long, 36 micrometers wide, with a slit 25 micrometers long, 5.4 wide, at the level of neighboring epidermal cells.

This observation suggests that the internal body of Dilcherifructus it is harder than the surrounding layer, a case frequently observed in angiosperm fruits: the seeds inside the ovary are usually harder than the surrounding fleshy ovarian wall and therefore visible when crushed. The distal projection in this species is interpreted as a persistent style at the tip of a fruit, as is frequently seen in angiosperms.

Their Jurassic age suggests that the origin of angiosperms is much earlier than is widely accepted, while their appearance in North America indicates that angiosperms were already widespread in the Jurassic, although still far from their ecological radiation, which began in the Lower Cretaceous.