A farm enabled as clandestine grave and with two crematory ovens large size was located this afternoon by groups searching for missing people in the municipality of El Salto, Jalisco.

At least 30 bags with human remainsbetween bones and corpses that had been dead for days, were the ones that managed to secure today the 17 people who make up the members of the collectives “Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco” and “Entre Cielo y Tierra Desaparecidos de Jalisco”.

Indira Navarro, leader of the “Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco” collective searching for missing people, highlighted that the two large crematoriums were still warm and that inside there were human parts that had not yet been completely burned.

In addition to the mortal remains, inside the property they also located some clothing, large containers and industrial acid.

“What I can tell you is that many bodies have been burned in those ovens… This industrial acid was found that they also use to dissolve (bodies)… And they also“, lament.

“We are very shocked, very nervous. Today is like one of those days that touches our soul. Today's discovery was a very delicate discovery, very strong, since they are two artisanal, clandestine ovens, where you can see – my skin crawls – you can still see that there is skin, that there are remains of human flesh already On one side there are quite a few mounds of charred bones,” said Indira Navarro.

Despite the large number of human remains located, the members of the groups estimate that it is could be one of the clandestine graves largest they have found in their history since the farm has a wide area and in various points where they stuck their so-called “sighting wands” they found more foul odors and later bags with human remains.

“We couldn't do more because of time, because of everything, but We are talking about it being a clandestine cemetery… it was something we couldn't believe. . We have already been in many pits… where the rod was put was a safe body, but the two artisanal ovens are something very delicate. There were still remains of bodies,” added Indira Navarro.

The property, which appears to be abandoned and without padlocks preventing access, is located at the intersection of Penitas and La Piedrera streets, in the La Piedrera neighborhood, in the municipality of El Saltoa few kilometers from the highway to Chapala, which leads to the Guadalajara International Airport.

Finally, the groups “Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco” and “Entre Cielo y Tierra Desaparecidos de Jalisco” They ask the general population to report, to them or to the authorities, strange activities or foul odors around their homes. since today's discovery was made thanks to an anonymous report that was made to them when they began their day of searching for missing people today.