It’s been a couple of weeks since the first trailer for Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Since then, the community has been trying to decipher any secrets that may be hidden within this promotional material, and it seems that they have already found an important detail that initially went somewhat unnoticed.

In the first trailer for this movie you can see that the Cloak of levitation from Dr. Strange It appears to have some kind of blue patch, when previously it was believed that this magic item could not be damaged. Now, we still don’t know exactly what this new accessory is for, but it won’t be long before the fan theories begin.

# DoctorStrange2‘s first trailer revealed that the Cloak of Levitation will be altered in the sequel. pic.twitter.com/R91qxM7vdo – BWC (@BwithCinema) January 9, 2022

Due to all the implications that this film will have with the multiverse of the MCUWe are likely to have all kinds of surprises and revelations waiting for us. Hopefully this time not so much leaks.

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

Editor’s Note: It is well known that Marvel usually modifies their trailers to hide information from us, although of course, this is not done with malicious intent but to avoid spoilers. Surely Dr. Strange 2 is no exception, and the final product will be very different from what we saw in any of its previews.

Via: BWC