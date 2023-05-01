Tijuana, Baja California.- With an unpleasant surprise, the residents of the northern zone began in TijuanaBaja California, because during the first hours of this May 1, they found a lifeless body inside a garbage can.

The discovery occurred in Coahuila street, in an alley near González Ortega street, a few blocks from the delegation North Zone.

According to witnesses, the human remains were inside a black bag, inside a garbage can.