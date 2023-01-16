Silao, Guanajuato.- José Armando “N”, 19 years old He was wanted by his relatives since Saturday; he was found dead on the side of the train tracks in the community Saint Diego the Greatin Silao.

It was relatives of the young man who came to recognize the body of his relative; The authority So far, the possible cause of death has not been revealed. of the young

the body of José was found in a planting field this Sunday morning, located next to the train tracks in the San Diego el Grande community.

Neighbors who were passing through the place were the ones who found the body of the young man a few meters from the train tracks, for what They reported the body to the authorities..

The Unique System of 911 emergencies received the report, and elements of the Municipal Police came and cordoned off the place to safeguard the crime scene and protect possible test data from alteration.

Minutes later, Paramedics came to confirm the death. of the victim.

A group of residents of the San Diego el Grande community came to the place, who identified the young man as José Armando, alias “El Pájaro”, 19 years old.

Joseph He was wanted since Saturday night he came out to a party and had not returned home to the same community.

Authorities in the place informed that José would have been run over by the train, but it will be until Monday that the State Attorney General’s Office for information on the death.

