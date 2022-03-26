Sinaloa.- How Gerardo N, 25 years olda young man was identified died by immersion in liquid medium (drowned), who was found inside a canal in the vicinity of an agricultural field in Villa Juárez, belonging to the municipality of Navolato.

It was reported that the unfortunate man was a day laborer from El Porvenir, who had been missing since last Thursday and since then his whereabouts were unknown.

The report of the finding before the authorities was given around 10:45 p.m. this Friday, reporting the presence of a body inside a canal in Villa Juárez and that the presence of police officers was required to attend to the complaint. Upon arrival at the site, the uniformed officers confirmed this notice.

Relatives of the deceased commented that they were the ones who located the body inside the canal and that they had already been looking for his blood relative since Thursday since he did not return to the room where he lived in the agricultural field.

After a few minutes, personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived to carry out the corresponding procedures and later ordered that the body be transferred to the SEMEFO amphitheater.

It is worth mentioning that the relatives of the deceased removed him from the channel.