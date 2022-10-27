Among the many projects Silent Hill in development, the one that attracts the most attention is townfall, since the information is currently minimal. Beyond the reveal trailer, there is nothing that gives us concrete information about the story, characters, or any important details. Nevertheless, This did not stop the fans, who have analyzed this advance until they found the answers they were looking for so much.

Through forum and the subreddit of the game, fans have analyzed every second of the trailer for Silent Hill Townfall, this after the director revealed that there were a couple of hidden secrets. Here the following message was discovered by means of SOS code:

“The heart that this city had has stopped.”

Along with this, it is ensured that in the second 33 you can hear the message “is it really Alessa?” Although at the moment there is no official information, fans have pointed out that this name is the same as the girl from the first and third Silent Hill titles. Thus, it has been speculated that Silent Hill Townfall it could be related to the original installments, and even be a direct sequel.

At the moment there is no more information about it, and No Code Studios, the developers have not revealed if the fan theories are real or not. In related topics, this is the current status of the remake of Silent Hill 2. Similarly, the translator of the PS2 classic is not entirely contained with this new version.

Yes Silent Hill Townfall turns out to be a continuation of silent hill 3, fans are likely to get very excited. Although the second installment is the most loved, the work of No Code Studios could put an end to the story that started it all.

