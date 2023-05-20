A mother from Idaho (USA) who belonged to a sect obsessed with the end of the world was found guilty this Friday of murder her two children and her husband’s ex-wife

Lori Vallow, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, was charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with those murders.

The 49-year-old beautician now faces a possible life sentence.

The bodies of her children – Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 – were found buried in Daybell’s home in 2020.

This Friday Vallow, flanked by her lawyers, listened impassively to the verdict of the jury, which declared her guilty of six counts of murder and grand theft.

Throughout the five-week trial, prosecutors presented 60 witnesses and, at times, detailed gruesome aspects of the children’s final days of life.

Vallow’s defense attorneys did not present witnesses, and she did not testify in her own defense.

The trial against her husband, Chad Daybell, is still months away.

World’s End

Daybell is an author who has written several apocalyptic novels loosely based on Mormon religious teachings.

It is believed that the couple met through their participation in a movement that promoted preparation for the end of the world.

Vallow’s attorney, Jim Archibald, argued that she was a loving mother who had fallen in love with a “weird” religious cult leader and that there was no evidence linking her to the murders.

But prosecutors said Vallow had teamed up with Daybell to set in motion a chain of events that led to the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Daybell’s late wife, Tammy.

“Remember, the defendant will remove any obstacle in her path to get what she wants, and she wanted Chad Daybell,” Fremont County District Attorney Lindsey Blake said during the trial.

“The defendant used money, power and sex to get what she wanted.”

dark spirits

In 2006, Vallow married businessman Charles Vallow and the two raised Lori’s daughter Tylee from a previous marriage. In 2014the Vallows adopted JJ, the grandson of Charles’s sister.

But in 2017, family and friends said Vallow’s behavior changed when he began reading books by Chad Daybell, a religious author whose books focused on the apocalypse.

The two finally met sometime in 2018 and began recording a religious podcast together.

At that time, both were married. But together, Vallow’s and Daybell’s views veered toward extremism, the prosecutor said during the trial, backed by testimony from several witnesses.

The two considered people as “light” or “dark” spirits and called those who had been taken over by evil spirits “zombies”.

Doomsday Deaths

In January 2019, Charles Vallow went to the police, saying that his wife had “been unhinged” and that he thought he was a god preparing for the end of the world. He also told authorities that she had threatened to kill him.

Vallow eventually filed for divorce from his wife, saying in court documents that he feared for her safety and that of the children.

Police records show Vallow visited a home where his estranged wife was staying with her brother, Alex Cox, to pick up their son.

Once inside, a confrontation ensued, ending when Cox fatally shot Charles Vallow.

Cox told police that he killed his ex-brother-in-law in self-defense. They never pressed charges against him.

In the fall of 2019, Lori Vallow moved with JJ and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho, a city located at the base of the Teton Mountains near where Daybell lived.

The following month, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s wife of 28 years, died suddenly.

In an interview with CBS’s 48 Hours, Daybell’s children said they had been told by a local medical examiner that it appeared their mother, who had been ill, he had died in his sleep.

They refused to do a postmortem examination because they believed Tammy’s death was natural.

Her body was exhumed in December 2019, and an autopsy revealed that Tammy died of suffocation.

About two weeks after his wife’s death, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow got married in Hawaii.

Where are the children?

It was at that time that JJ’s grandparents -Kay and Larry Woodcock- called the Rexburg, Idaho police to request a welfare check on the 7-year-old boy.

The call would launch a nationwide search for the two boys after police learned they had not been seen in weeks.

For months, Vallow and Daybell refused to say where the children were. Instead, they told family and friends that the children were “safe and happy,” according to the 48 Hours program.

In December 2019, as investigators continued their search, Vallow and Daybell went on vacation to Hawaii, where they stayed until they were extradited and arrested in February 2020.

Authorities eventually found the remains of JJ and Tylee in the backyard of Daybell’s home in June 2020.

“Charred remains, that’s what’s left of Tylee,” a prosecutor said at the trial, showing a photo to the jury.

Investigators believe that on September 8, 2019, Vallow took his children on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. It was the last time they were photographed alive, police said.

Tylee Ryan went missing that day, police said. Jurors were shown cell phone data from the next morning that located Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home, remaining on the property for nearly two hours.

JJ Vallow was last seen on September 22, 2019, according to police. The next day, investigators again tracked Cox’s GPS data to Daybell’s backyard, where he stayed for 17 minutes, according to records produced during the trial.

Cox died in December 2019.

