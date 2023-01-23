Rockstar Games It continues with problems, only this time they are not from leaks. In fact, they are even more serious issues that have to do directly with running GTA online – its massive online delivery. This is something very important for each of its users because of the implications it entails for the accounts.
The developer communicated about important problems in GTA online. These refer especially to vulnerabilities in the system that have to do with the security of the game. It seems that there are exploits that could cause you to lose almost everything in your account.
This notification is a very punctual alert, Rockstar Games tries to prevent its users from having an extremely unpleasant experience.
About the GTA online exploit
This is what you are exposed to if you play right now, as the exploit can do the following:
- You can lose your rank
- They can even steal your money
- It is capable of resetting the progress of the accounts from zero to the point of preventing you from playing online
- can block your account
- It is capable of deleting your account forever
- Delete the Rockstar Games folder from “My Documents” Start gta online —for the purpose of updating profile data—
This user created GTA Guardian which is a tool that could protect you against the exploit, however there is no security about it. It’s probably best to wait for Rockstar Games to get rid of the problem before Don’t take chances with solutions that might have very little security coverage.
Requirements to play on PC
- Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 (4 CPUs) / 2.5 GHz AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core (4 CPUs).
- Memory: 4 GB of RAM.
- Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB/AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11).
- Storage: 72 GB of available space.
