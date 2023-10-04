They locate bombs adapted to be launched by drones and more explosives in a home in the El Tanque neighborhood in the municipality of Teocaltichereported the Secretary of State Security.

The seizure occurred after during a patrol by officers of the State Police, National Guard and SEDENA.

During the surveillance, the uniformed officers realized that a man ran into a house upon seeing them, at the intersection of Michoacán and Los Ángeles streets.

He subject managed to escape but inside the home they were located explosive devices and materials to create bombs.

–40 grenades with drone adaptations

-40 artisanal explosive devices

-10 incendiary explosives

-6 boxes of primers

-7 kilos of gunpowder

-7 kilos of sulfur

-9 kilos of potassium chlorate

– 20 kilos of shrapnel

-1 kilo fat bowl

What was secured was made available to the corresponding ministerial authorities to begin the investigation.

It should be noted that in recent days three clandestine monitoring centers were located, intended to observe the patrolling of authorities in the municipality.