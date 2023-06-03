Chihuahua.- Following up on the work carried out by the Local Search Commission and the Northwest District Attorney’s OfficeHE They found further human remains and evidence of forensic interest, in a land wild of ejido January 6of the Puerto Palomas de Villa sectionin it Ascension Municipality.

They also collaborated State Investigation Agencythe Secretary of National Defense and the National Guardit is reported in a statement.

He operational of search was resumed on Thursday morning, with the location of other areas of interest in which the forensic tasks and anthropological.

Bones, casings, bullets

As a result of the work carried out by the experts in forensic criminalisticswho carried out the processing of the perimeter scene, located various buried bone fragmentsas well as shell casings and projectiles (bullets) tools.

In the inspection of the area, a space of land was established in which they found limbs of a body, tissue and multiple ballistic elements of various calibers.

Also was locateda bodyapparently from male sexin advanced state of decomposition and with signs of having been calcined.