Only no one expected it to be so different from what we know today. Recently the Zoom Art Studio YouTube channel published a video where this character can be seen in an unusual way.

Yes, he is still a green, ugly and grumpy ogre, but his design is different from the one that many enjoyed at the beginning of the 21st century.

He is not as robust as the Shrek that more than one has come to love, his head is more pointed and his limbs are thinner.

Furthermore, the design itself, as well as what can be seen around it, shines due to its low budget. For many it gave the impression of a video game or 3D animation from the 90s.

In this case we are referring to the one that appeared on television, not the one handled in movies. It is not entirely clear how Zoom Art Studio obtained this preliminary version of Shrek.

Apparently it is from 1995, precisely the year in which Jeffrey Katzenberg acquired the rights to make the film at DreamWorks.

Maybe it’s a pilot to show the idea behind the character but over time it was left out. The same applies to the enemy that can be seen in this one.

Shrek It was a film that ‘broke the mold’ in many ways, and was brought in by animators who came from other, less successful DreamWorks projects.

So apart from this preliminary test, surely others came to create the green ogre that ended up winning the hearts of the public.

The first film only cost $60 million dollars but grossed more than $491 million at the global box office. The series is here to stay.

Apart from Shrek We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

