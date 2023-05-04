The Italian Finance Guard (financial and border police) seized 8 kilos of drugs that were hidden in the wheelchair of an American passenger who arrived at the Malpensa airport in Milan on a flight from La Romana, in Santo Sunday.

The passenger appeared at the airport arrivals gate in a wheelchair and with an obvious orthopedic device on his right leg, but he was immediately stopped by a drug dog who stopped and pointed out the presence of drugs, they explained in a note.

Therefore, despite the declared disability, the Finance Guard proceeded to a thorough control not only of the person and the luggage, but also of the wheelchair used by the traveler, “also harboring strong suspicions about the unconvincing reasons given for the trip to Italy,” the statement added.

It was precisely on the wheelchair that the financial police focused their attention, which, when disassembling each of the wheels, observed an abnormal weight on the wheels, which is why it was decided to check the interior and only then could it be verified that the traffickers they had hidden in the air chamber up to 43 envelopes containing 8.4 kilos of pure cocaine.

An anti-drug dog was the one that detected drugs in the passenger. Photo: EFE/Finance Guard

Upon discovering the cargothe passenger was arrested and made available to the prosecution de Busto Arsizio, who validated the arrest and ordered his transfer to prison.

The seized drugs had produced up to one million euros in the markets, explained the Finance Guard About the drug concealment system used by traffickers, it is not the first time, in fact always at Malpensa airport intercepted a similar attempt last August when they arrested a Spanish citizen who turned out to be a false invalid who had filled his wheelchair with 13 kilos of cocaine.

EFE